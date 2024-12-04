Catriona Carey appears in court on money laundering charges

Former international hockey player Catriona Carey has appeared in the District Court charged with three money laundering offences relating to a financial services company she operated.

Ms Carey (46), with an address of Rochford Manor, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow, is one of three people due to appear in court on Wednesday on alleged financial offences.

The businesswoman, who is the sister of former Kilkenny hurling star DJ Carey, appeared in Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice wearing a navy suit.

She is accused of using credit balances held in three bank accounts in the name of Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd which were is the proceeds of criminal conduct while knowing they resulted from criminality.

READ MORE

The alleged offences occurred between 2019 and 2021 and were charged under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

Detective Garda Ger Harney of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau told Judge Monika Leech that Ms Carey was arrested on Wednesday at Kilmainham Garda station. She made no reply when cautioned.

The Director of Public Prosecution has directed she face trial before a jury in the Circuit Criminal Court.

There was no objection to bail.

Ms Carey’s solicitor Andrew Broderick said she was once a “lady of means” but that she now had to apply for legal aid.

There was no garda objection. The court heard it will take two months to complete a book of evidence.

Judge Leech granted legal aid and released Ms Carey on bail, subject to strict conditions, including that she sign on twice a week at her local Garda station, notify gardaí if she intends to move house or travel abroad and refrain from contacting any witnesses in the case.

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone