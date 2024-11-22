Conor McGregor to pay almost €250,000 damages to Nikita Hand after jury finds he assaulted her in Dublin hotel

A High Court jury has awarded damages of €248,603 to a woman against Conor McGregor after finding she was assaulted by him in a Dublin hotel.
Nikita Hand had alleged, in her civil action for damages, she was raped by the Mixed Martial Arts star in the Beacon hotel on December 9th, 2018.
He “would not take no for an answer”, the 35-year-old mother of one, told the jury.
Mr McGregor denied her claim and told the jury they had “athletic” and “fully-consensual sex”.
The jury also found that Mr McGregor’s associate, James Lawrence of (35), of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh, did not assault Ms Hand.
More to follow ...
