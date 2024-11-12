Woman who alleges she was raped by Conor McGregor had ‘severe’ post-traumatic stress disorder, psychiatrist tells court

The jury heard Nikita Hand, who is suing Conor McGregor for alleged rape, was taken into the Rotunda Hospital in a wheelchair. Photograph: Colin Keegan / Collins Dublin

A psychiatrist has told a High Court jury she diagnosed a woman with “severe” post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) some two years after being allegedly sexually assaulted by Conor McGregor.

Dr Ann Leader said she formed that opinion in December 2020 in relation to Nikita Hand, who has alleged Mr McGregor sexually assaulted her on December 9th 2018.

Her opinion was based on reading Ms Hand’s 150-page statement to gardaí, notes of counselling sessions with Ms Hand on several dates during 2019 and 2020, Ms Hand’s medical records and examining Ms Hand herself.

Ms Hand provided an account of rape, constant nightmares, panic attacks, detachment from friends, was worried photos of her bruised body may be circulating on line, and felt her daughter and partner were also suffering, the witness said. Ms Hand had said she had no memory of alleged consensual sex with a second man on the day of the alleged rape and described feeling “like a lump of meat”.

READ MORE

Dr Leader gave evidence on Tuesday, the fifth day of the civil action by Ms Hand (35), a hair colourist, against Mr McGregor and James Lawrence, of Rafters Road, Drimnagh. Ms Hand is seeking damages for alleged separate sexual assaults of her by both men in Dublin’s Beacon Hotel on December 9th 2018. Both respondents have denied her claims.

Nikita Hand pictured arriving at court on Tuesday. Photograph: Collins Courts

The jury has heard Ms Hand drank alcohol and took cocaine while at her Christmas work party on the night of December 8th 2018 and continued partying into December 9th. CCTV footage showed Ms Hand, a female friend, Mr McGregor and Mr Lawrence arriving at the Beacon hotel about 12.30pm, Mr McGregor leaving with her friend around 6.13pm, and Ms Hand and Mr Lawrence leaving around 10.30pm.

In evidence on Tuesday, Dr Leader said, having carried out a mental state examination of Ms Hand in December 2020, her opinion was Ms Hand was traumatised.

She diagnosed Ms Hand with severe PTSD, a psychiatric condition. Ms Hand, she said, had pronounced symptoms of PTSD including nightmares, flashbacks, wanting to die, inability to function normally and feeling dirty, ashamed and guilty. She needed, and was getting, appropriate treatment for PTSD.

On review in March 2024, she considered Ms Hand had improved but still had fluctuating symptoms of PTSD.

In cross-examination, Dr Leader agreed with Remy Farrell SC, for Mr McGregor, she did not have regard to CCTV when forming her opinion.

Ms Hand had anxiety symptoms about 2018 in relation to lifestyle/work stresses for which she was prescribed medication and had counselling, she said. She did not have PTSD then, Dr Leader added.

The court also heard evidence from Eithne Scully, a paramedic, said she examined Ms Hand on the morning of December 10th 2018 before she was taken by ambulance to the Rotunda hospital sexual assault unit.

Ms Hand’s chief concern was about a tampon “that had been pushed up way too far”. She had a small cut on her chin, there appeared to be some bruising around her lower neck and bruising around her chest, abdomen, buttocks and thighs.

“I had not actually seen someone so bruised in a long time.”

Ms Hand told her she had been grabbed around the neck and said something about fighting somebody off and there was a threat made, Ms Scully said. Ms Hand did not name her attacker, she said.

Dr Frank Clarke, a GP at Walkinstown medical centre, said Ms Hand was a patient there over some 20 years. She had a history over many years of being an anxious person and was treated with serotonin medication.

He certified her as unfit for work from May 5th 2019 and provided reports following the alleged assaults.

Ms Hand had suffered serious physical and psychological injury and has significant ongoing distressing symptoms due to PTSD which will require ongoing treatment, he said.

In cross-examination, he agreed with Mr Farrell, in relation to most cases of PTSD, doctors rely on a patient’s reporting of an event.

Detective Sergeant Peter Woods told Ray Boland SC, for Ms Hand, he was stationed at Blackrock Garda station in 2019 and involved in investigating the alleged assault of Ms Hand.

She gave him certain information on January 11th 2019 and he took possession of a black jump suit she had worn on December 9th 2018. The jump suit was shown to the jury.

He agreed Conor McGregor was arrested by arrangement at the Garda station on January 17th 2019 for the alleged rape of Ms Hand on December 9th 2018.

At that point, the judge asked the jury to go out while discussion on legal issues took place. When the jury returned, the judge asked them to return to court on Wednesday when he said it was expected, after some further evidence, the plaintiff’s case would close and the next stage of the case would begin.