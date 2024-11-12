Paramedic who treated woman allegedly raped by Conor McGregor hadn’t seen ‘someone so bruised in a long time’

The jury heard Nikita Hand, who is suing Conor McGregor for alleged rape, was taken into the Rotunda Hospital in a wheelchair. Photograph: Colin Keegan / Collins Dublin

A paramedic has told a High Court jury that she hadn’t seen someone “so bruised in a long time” when she examined a woman the morning after she was allegedly raped by Conor McGregor.

Eithne Scully said Nikita Hand, who is suing Mr McGregor for damages for alleged sexual assault on December 9th 2018, was very upset and agitated when she spoke to her on the morning of December 10th, 2018.

She and another paramedic took Ms Hand in an ambulance to the Rotunda hospital sexual assault unit.

Ms Hand’s chief concern was about a tampon “that had been pushed up way too far”, Ms Scully said.

Ms Hand had a small cut on her chin and there appeared to be some bruising around her lower neck, Ms Scully said. She had bruising around her chest, abdomen, buttocks and thighs and on one of her lower legs.

She was very bruised, Ms Scully said. “I had not actually seen someone so bruised in a long time.”

Ms Scully said it was she who asked Ms Hand about examining her and Ms Hand agreed.

Ms Hand told her she had been grabbed around the neck and said something about fighting somebody off and that there was a threat made, Ms Scully said. She could not remember the exact words Ms Hand used but they were included in her witness statement.

Ms Hand did not name her attacker, Ms Scully said. When she arrived at the Rotunda hospital, she was very distressed, upset, was curled up in a very distressed position and they took her into the hospital in a wheelchair.

When they were not talking to Ms Hand, she just wanted to curl up and be covered with a blanket, she said.

Today is the fifth day of the civil action for damages by Ms Hand (35), a hair colourist, against the Mixed Martial Arts fighter, and against another man, James Lawrence, of Rafters Road, Drimnagh.

She is seeking damages for alleged separate sexual assaults of her by both men in Dublin’s Beacon Hotel on December 9th, 2018.

Both men have denied her claims and say they had consensual sex with Ms Hand.

The jury has heard Ms Hand drank alcohol and took cocaine while at her Christmas work do on the night of December 8th/9th 2018 and continued partying into the morning of December 9th. She and a friend were collected by Mr McGregor about 10.17am in his car, driven by a member of his security staff.

After picking up Mr Lawrence, they went to the Beacon hotel about 12.30pm, Mr McGregor left the hotel with her friend around 6.13pm and Ms Hand and Mr Lawrence are seen on CCTV leaving the hotel around 10.30pm.

Ms Hand was examined in the Rotunda hospital sexual assault trauma unit on Monday December 10th and made a formal statement to gardaí on January 5th 2019.

On Tuesday, at the outset of the case, the judge said he had been informed by courts service staff a screenshot had been taken by someone of the proceedings in court last Wednesday. He took a “dim view” of that, it was a clear breach of data protection law and a contempt of court.

Court staff were confident the matter had been contained after a journalist drew their attention to one photo having been circulated, he said. He had asked for an explanation and the matter will be subject of a Garda investigation and a data protection inquiry concerning how the photo was circulated.

This was “a lesson to all that great care must be taken”, he told the court.

In evidence, Neil Dempsey, a paramedic and firefighter with Dublin fire brigade, told Ray Boland SC said he was working at Dolphin’s Barn station on the morning of December 10th 2018 when he was mobilised at 8.41am to answer a call to a house in Drimnagh.

When they got there about 8.50am, Ms Hand was upstairs in bed and her mother was also in the house.

Ms Hand was distressed and crying and had visible marks on her throat and right breast, he said. She also mentioned she had marks on her thighs.

She told him she was sexually assaulted, he said. Her chief concern was that she had a tampon up inside her and she was concerned about the amount of time it was there.

His colleague, Ms Scully, spoke with her and gardaí had also arrived, he said.

He said Ms Hand had mentioned a hotel, had said something like a penthouse hotel.

The paramedics took her in the ambulance to the sexual assault treatment unit in the Rotunda hospital, he said. He heart rate was elevated which is in line with people who are distressed and she had some sort of panic attack on the way.

The jury were shown CCTV footage of Ms Hand entering the ambulance and of some checks on her being carried out by the two paramedics.

The witness agreed with Ray Boland SC, for Ms Hand, that, during the checks, bruising could be seen on Ms Hand’s legs and thighs

The jury were shown a Garda speaking with Ms Hand in the ambulance before it left the house in Drimnagh. Her mother Debbie also spoke to her into the ambulance before it left the house.

The witness said Ms Hand became more distressed while in the ambulance and was feeling sick. Her chief worry was about the tampon and pains she was experiencing in that area, he said.

In cross-examination by Remy Farrell SC, Mr Dempsey agreed he had made a statement that Ms Hand, when he asked her what had happened had said she could hardly remember but said she was raped.

He agreed he had stated Ms Hand had said to her mother on a few occasions: “Mam, please don’t say anything.”

Dr Emma Quinn said Ms hand is a long-standing patient of a GP practice in Walkinstown. and had attended her on December 19th, 2018 about 3.20pm.

Ms Hand told her she had been assaulted, was complaining of pain in her neck and a sensation of a lump in her neck, and was distressed, she said.

Dr Quinn said she examined Ms Hand and found no bruising at that time. She would not have expected there to be because it was nine days after the alleged assaults.

She felt tenderness on the left side of the neck consistent with internal bruising and with Ms Hand’s account of being held forcibly, the witness said. She diagnosed internal bruising which can be there for a few weeks after an injury.

In cross-examination, she said she saw Ms Hand on May 8th, 2018 relating to an issue with neck or back pain arising from a road traffic incident.

The case continues before Mr Justice Owens and a jury of eight women and four men.

