Man (27) charged with murder of Gerard Kennelly in Co Kerry

A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a father-of-one who died following a stabbing incident in Co Kerry earlier this year.

Kane Hornyak of Doon Road, Ballybunion, Co Kerry, was charged with the murder of Gerard Kennelly (36) at Knockanure, near Listowel in Co Kerry on May 27th.

Det Gda Donnacha Coakley of Listowel Garda station said that he had arrested Mr Hornyak by appointment at Togher Garda station in Cork at 12.15pm, where he charged him.

He told Judge Joanne Carroll, at the special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday afternoon, that Mr Hornyak made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution.

Det Garda Coakley said gardaí were seeking a remand in custody to appear at Tralee District Court on Wednesday and Judge Carroll granted the application and remanded him to that date.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell noted that a person on a murder charge cannot apply for bail at the District Court, but he said his client would be applying for bail in the High Court.

He also asked that his client receive all appropriate medical attention while on remand and Judge Carroll made an order that he would receiving any necessary medical attention.

Mr Hornyak is the third person to be charged with the murder of Mr Kennelly who died after being stabbed in Knockanure village in the early hours of May 27th.

Kieran Brady (35) from Athea, Co Limerick, and Abigail Lynch (22) of Woodview Place, Tarbert, Co Kerry, were both charged with Mr Kennelly’s murder when they appeared in court last week.

Both were chargedbefore Judge David Waters at Listowel District Court when he remanded both in custody to appear at Tralee District Court on Wednesday.