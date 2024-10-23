Two brothers of Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes plead guilty to assaulting man with a hurley and wrenches

The two accused, who were accompanied by their parents in court, were remanded on containing bail to appear for sentence at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court on Friday.

Two brothers of star Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes have pleaded guilty to assaulting a man causing him harm, and being armed with a hurley and wrenches during the assault.

Daragh Hayes (37) and Cian Hayes (33), both with addresses at Ballyashea, Kildimo, Co Limerick, admitted the offences before Judge Colin Daly at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

The victim, identified as Ciaran Ryan, was present in court, as the two men stood in the dock and confirmed their guilty pleas.

Daragh Hayes admitted one count of assault causing harm to Mr Ryan at Ballyashea, Kildimo, on September, 29th, 2021. He also pleaded guilty to one count of producing a hurley during the assault on Mr Ryan, as well as to one count of producing a wrench during the assault.

Cian Hayes pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to Mr Ryan at the same location on the same date. He also admitted one count of producing a wrench during the course of the assault on Mr Ryan, contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

Brian McInerney, senior defence counsel for Daragh Hayes, applied to the court for a pre-sentencing psychological report and a probation report in respect of his client. “There is a somewhat complex family dynamic, which a psychological report would be exceptionally beneficial to put before the court,” Mr McInerney said.

Lorcan Connolly, senior defence counsel for Cian Hayes said his client had “no previous convictions, is married with a young family and has a lengthy work record as an engineer with a multinational company”.

Mr Connolly said he was seeking a pre-sentencing probation report only in respect of Cian Hayes.

Judge Daly said he would consider the necessity of the pre-sentencing psychological and probation reports on Friday, October 25th.

The two accused, who were accompanied by their parents in court, were remanded on containing bail to appear for sentence at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court on Friday.

Their brother, five-time All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes, is currently before the courts appealing a conviction for dangerous driving in which he received a two-year driving ban and a €250 fine.

Kyle Hayes, (26), was convicted of the road traffic offence at Mallow District Court last September after he was caught driving at 155km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N20 last July. The outcome of that appeal, which has yet to be heard before Cork Circuit Criminal Court, will determine whether or not he will be brought before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court for activation of a two-year suspended jail sentence which he received last March after he was convicted of two counts of violent disorder.