Woman taking claim against Conor McGregor for alleged assault granted permission to subpoena witnesses

A woman who is taking a damages claim for alleged assault against Mixed Martial Arts star Conor McGregor has been granted permission to subpoena witnesses in the case, which is due to go before a High Court jury next month.

At a brief hearing on Thursday at the High Court, Ms Justice Denise Brett granted the application allowing solicitor Coleman Legal Partners, on behalf of the woman to subpoena witnesses, which could include gardaí.

Ms Justice Brett said there was a “small amount” of overlap in the witnesses in the case but that she was in a position to grant the application for the legal team to issue their subpoenas.

Ms Justice Brett said the costs of the proceedings would be dealt with when the case comes up next month.

At the High Court last week, Mr Justice Alexander Owens fixed November 5th for the personal injury case against Mr McGregor, who was once the highest-paid athlete in the world.

The action was brought in 2021 by a young woman who is allegedly known to Mr McGregor and seeks damages against the fighter.

The action, which will be before a jury and presided over by a judge of the High Court, was due to be heard in late June or early July but was put back after Mr McGregor succeeded in an application to adjourn the hearing to allow him take part in a UFC comeback bout against Michael Chandler in Las Vegas. That contest however, was cancelled after Mr McGregor broke his toe in training.

The woman’s claim against Mr McGregor is one of two initiated against the sportsman over events alleged to have taken place in 2018 in Dublin. She has also sued an associate of Mr McGregor.

The actions were filed in the High Court more than three years ago. However, no details of her claim have been aired in open court.

The allegations in the actions are fully denied.