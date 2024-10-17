Man who survived Limerick crane incident that claimed lives of two co-workers settles court action

A father of two who survived a “very traumatic” crane incident at Thomond Bridge in Limerick that claimed the lives of two of his co-workers has reached an undisclosed settlement against a number of parties, the High Court heard on Thursday.

Hugh Mohan SC, for Paul Murphy (45), told the court all parties agreed that the plaintiff’s case could proceed by way of assessment of damages only.

Mr Mohan, instructed by Holmes O’Malley Sexton solicitors, said liability had been “conceded” in the matter by the named parties.

Mr Murphy took his action against Palfinger Ireland Ltd, Palfinger Europe GmbH, Nationwide Crane Hire Ltd, Paul Mulcair Ltd, Gaelach Droichead Ltd T/A Irish Bridge, Mulcahy Walsh & Co Ltd and Limerick City and County Council.

The fatal incident claimed the lives of Mr Murphy’s co-workers Bryan Whelan (29) of O’Briensbridge, Co Clare, and TJ O’Herlihy (36), Castleisland, Co Kerry, who both drowned in the river Shannon as the crane gave way and fell into the river, which had a “very strong” current at the time.

The three were part of a team carrying out cleaning and repointing work from a crane cage on the side of Thomond Bridge on August 29, 2015, when the tragedy occurred.

The court heard that while underwater and unable to see, Mr Murphy of Askeaton, Limerick, managed to unhook himself from his harness and that, while his helmet became dislodged, his life jacket activated and he was rescued 800 metres downstream by an attending lifeboat crew.

Counsel told the court that medical reports said Mr Murphy suffered neck and muscular pain, that the tragedy had left him “extremely upset and traumatised to this day” and that he suffered flashbacks.

Mr Mohan said that Mr Murphy had been assessed by consultants and was found to have met the criteria to be diagnosed with PTSD and would either avoid the bridge or pass by it to remember his colleagues.

The experience led Mr Murphy to “ruminate on how brittle and fragile life is” and that he “thinks about it every day”, said counsel.

After the court rose for lunch, Mr Mohan returned to inform Ms Justice Stewart that the matter had now been settled.

Ms Justice Stewart noted that Mr Murphy had gone through a “very traumatic incident” and had “to relive parts” of it. She wished Mr and Mrs Murphy all the best in the future.