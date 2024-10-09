Gardaí investigate three people for potential perjury at high profile trial

High Court President David Barniville granted orders providing for gardaí to receive the trial audio recording transcripts of the three witness testimonies.

Gardaí are investigating three individuals for potential perjury while giving evidence at a high profile trial.

High Court President David Barniville was told of the criminal investigation on Wednesday, when the Garda Commissioner applied for audio recording transcripts of the witnesses’ testimonies.

The offence of perjury involves knowingly giving false evidence under oath at court. A person convicted of the offence faces fines of up to €100,000 and/or imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Mr Justice Barniville made an order preventing the media from reporting anything that could identify the suspects of the investigation.

He said such a prohibition was necessary, as identification could have an impact on the investigation and the suspects, including potentially creating public safety issues. However, noting the importance of open justice, he gave media organisations permission to seek to vary his restriction order if needed.

The judge also granted orders providing for gardaí to receive the trial audio recording transcripts of the three witness testimonies. He was confident such a move was required in the interests of justice.

He refused to send over a transcript of a fourth witness’s evidence at the trial, as he said the Commissioner had not proved this was required. He was earlier told this individual was not being investigated for potential perjury. The judge gave the Commissioner permission to reapply for this transcript if he returns with evidence demonstrating it is necessary.

The Garda Commissioner’s counsel, James Geoghegan, earlier told the court the criminal investigation cannot be completed without the transcripts.

Mr Geoghegan said the Director of Public Prosecutions had no objection to his application. Other parties to the case had been notified of the application and had not indicated any opposition, he said.