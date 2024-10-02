Two women remanded in custody over €1.4m gold bullion seizure in Dublin

The two women appeared before Blanchardstown District Court in connection with the seizure of gold bullion. Picture: file photograph

Two women have appeared in court charged with possession of gold bullion worth almost €1.4 million that was seized in Dublin last weekend.

Jelana Idele (58) of Glenbourne Walk in Leopardstown and Svethana Bahtajeva (38) of Earlsfort Court in Lucan, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday.

Around €460,000 in cash and €210,000 worth of drugs were also seized during the search operations in the Dublin region on September 27th and 28th.

Ms Idele is charged with seven offences, three of money laundering and four under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

She is accused of being in possession of gold bullion weighing 18kg and valued at €1,375,218, and is also charged with possession of cocaine and ecstasy with intent to sell and supply at a property in Dundrum on September 28th.

Garda Philip Lavery from the Dublin Crime Response Unit told the court that when the charges were put to her, Ms Idele said she was not the owner of the drugs and “doesn’t belong to me”.

Ms Bahtajeva is charged with four counts under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010, including possession of gold bullion weighing 18kg and valued at €1,375,218.

She is also accused of being in possession of €460,000, believed to be the proceeds of crime, on September 27th and 28th.

Garda Tara Higgins said that Ms Bahtajeva made no reply when the charges were put to her.

Legal representation for both women told the court that Russian was their first language and an interpreter was requested for their next court appearance.

Judge David McHugh remanded both women in custody to the Dóchas Centre and they will appear before Blanchardstown District Court via videolink on Friday, October 4th.