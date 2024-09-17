Limerick man (28) charged with possessing €35,000 cocaine for sale or supply

Owen Treacy (28), with an address at St Senan’s Street, St Mary’s Park, Limerick, was refused bail after appearing before Limerick District Court on Tuesday. Photograph via Facebook Reporter, David Raleigh, sending corresponding court copy.

A Limerick man who gardaí claimed is involved in the distribution of class A controlled drugs in Limerick and beyond its borders was on Tuesday charged with possessing of €35,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply last Sunday.

Owen Treacy (28), with an address at St Senan’s Street, St Mary’s Park, Limerick, was remanded in custody by judge Carol Anne Coolican at Limerick District Court.

Mr Treacy is charged with one count of being in possession of cocaine for sale or supply on September 15th, and with one count of possession of cocaine on the same date.

Opposing bail this evening, Det Gda Adrian Cahill, Drugs Unit, Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick, said: “It is my belief, that if granted bail, Owen Treacy will commit further serious crimes, he will fail to meet any bail conditions, and he will continue to engage in the distribution of cocaine in the Limerick region and beyond.”

“The charges are very serious, it is my belief the applicant will continue to engage in criminality if granted bail,” Det Gda Cahill added.

The Limerick garda alleged that last Sunday morning, during a planned Garda surveillance “intelligence-led operation targeting the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs in the King’s Island area”, he personally observed Mr Treacy placing packages into a car, at Castle Street, Limerick City.

Det Gda Cahill alleged that when Gardai stopped this car they recovered two packages of cocaine, subject to forensic testing, with an estimated value of €35,000.

Det Gda Cahill alleged that before the alleged interaction with the car, Mr Treacy was observed leaving his home and going to a yard on St Munchin’s Street that he owns and where he keeps horses, and that he was then seen riding a “dirt bike” to Castle Street.

Det Gda Cahill said he arrested Mr Treacy at 1pm on Sunday, and he further arrested the accused at Henry Street Garda Station on Tuesday afternoon for the purposes of charging him with the two offences, contrary to Section 15 and Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Treacy, a father of two and a well-known soccer player in the Limerick District League, made no reply to the charges, the court heard.

Det Gda Cahill said gardaí were preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the case.

Opposing bail, Det Gda Cahill cited the “value of the drugs seized, and the strength and nature of the evidence”, as well as his alleged personal observations of Mr Treacy, other garda witnesses, and footage from 27 closed circuit television cameras.

Det Gda Cahill identified Mr Treacy sitting in the dock in courtroom six, Mulgrave Street, as the man he saw handing packages into a car at Castle Street last Sunday and that packages found by gardaí in the car afterwards “contained cocaine” subject to analysis.

In a submission to the court, Mr Treacy’s solicitor, Tom Kiely, said: “I think the State’s case is weak, two years is how long these type of cases take, and bail should be granted.”

Sgt Sean Murray of Roxboro Road Garda Station reiterated the Garda objections to the judge and told her “you should refuse bail”.

The judge said Mr Treacy was “entitled to the presumption of innocence”. She added, however, that having taken into account the nature of all of the evidence outlined to her in court, she was refusing bail.

The judge remanded Mr Treacy in custody to appear via video link before Limerick District Court for DPP directions on September 24th.