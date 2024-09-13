Man (40s) charged following discovery of cannabis growhouse in Indreabhán, Co Galway

The man is due before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Friday evening. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man has been arrested in Co Galway following the seizure of cannabis valued at €278,000.

During the search of a residence in Indreabhán, a growhouse was discovered containing 260 cannabis plants – with an estimated value of €208,000 – along with dried cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €70,000.

Following the search, a man in his 40s was arrested.

The drugs will now undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland. The operation was carried out by the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

The man has been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court at 6.30pm on Friday evening.