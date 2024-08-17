Teenage boy remanded in custody in connection with stabbing of priest at Army barracks

A teenager has appeared at Galway District Court, charged in connection with the stabbing of a priest at Renmore Barracks in Co Galway on Thursday.
The 16-year-old boy has been remanded in custody until next Tuesday. He cannot be identified for legal reasons, as he is a juvenile.
The attack took place just before 11pm on Thursday evening, and led to Defence Forces chaplain Fr Paul F Murphy (52) being hospitalised with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
More to follow
