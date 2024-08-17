Teenage boy remanded in custody in connection with stabbing of priest at Army barracks

Renmore Barracks in Co Galway, where the attack took place on Thursday evening. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A teenager has appeared at Galway District Court, charged in connection with the stabbing of a priest at Renmore Barracks in Co Galway on Thursday.

The 16-year-old boy has been remanded in custody until next Tuesday. He cannot be identified for legal reasons, as he is a juvenile.

The attack took place just before 11pm on Thursday evening, and led to Defence Forces chaplain Fr Paul F Murphy (52) being hospitalised with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

