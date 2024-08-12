Belfast man charged with possessing material intended to stir up racial hatred

The court heard police seized UVF and LVF flags and other loyalist paraphenalia, Britain First hats and a key tag, and a British National Party DVD from Glen Kane’s home. Photograph: Collins Courts

Religious pamphlets found in a Belfast man’s home were allegedly intent on stirring up hatred towards immigrants, a court has heard.

Police claimed some copies of the publication seized from 58-year-old Glen Kane’s house, along with loyalist paramilitary and far-right items, may already have been given out to others.

Mr Kane, of Riga Street in the Shankill area, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court over the discovery made on Saturday as part of the investigation into racially-motivated disorder in the city. He was charged with possession of threatening, abusive or insulting written material for distribution with intent to stir up hatred or fear.

The court heard police seized UVF and LVF flags and other loyalist paraphenalia, Britain First hats and a key tag, and a British National Party DVD from Mr Kane’s home.

Officers also discovered approximately 100 copies of an unnamed publication which made references to the UK’s “immigration crisis”.

An investigating detective expressed concerns about the pamphlet’s contents.

“There are some aspects of the publication which are considered to be threatening, abusive or insulting, and appear calculated to stir up hatred or arouse fear of immigrants of a particular faith if distributed and read by members of the public,” she claimed. “The presence of 100 copies would be attributable to a volume for distribution.”

Mr Kane has not been charged over any of the paramilitary or far-right political items recovered.

During police interviews, Mr Kane admitted attending a gathering at City Hall on August 3rd, insisting he went alone to “have a look” and denied any involvement in the subsequent rioting. He claimed two boxes of the undisclosed publication were left on his doorstep by an unknown individual several weeks before.

The detective said it appears a number of the pamphlets had been removed from the boxes. “We suspect they have already been distributed,” she said.

Bail was opposed due to what police described as a “huge spike in public disorder with racial undertones” across the city, with attacks on police, businesses belonging to ethnic backgrounds and hotels housing migrants.

Challenging the evidence to charge his client, defence solicitor Keith Gamble argued that the booklet was published by a legitimate Northern Ireland-based religious organisation with a registered charity number and easily available online for downloading.

Mr Gamble stressed his client is not accused of taking part in any of the disorder. “This man wants no part in it,” he added.

After studying the publication, District Judge Michael Ranaghan held there was enough evidence to connect Mr Kane to the charge. “It might be a legal publication, but its content is clearly aimed at stirring up some form of hatred,” he said, before granting bail.

Proceedings were adjourned until September 9th.