Garden centre owner charged with importing crystal meth granted legal aid

Nathan McDonnell is facing five charges. Photograph: Dominick Walsh ________________________________________________________________________________________ Court Appearance: Large Drug Seizure, Joint Operation between Gardaí and Revenue in Cork and Kerry - 16th February 2023 The two men, both aged in their 40s, arrested as part of this investigation have been charged and are expected to appear before a special sitting of Tralee District Court today, Friday 23rd February 2024, at approximately 1.30pm. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : info@dwalshphoto.ie Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

A garden centre owner facing charges relating to the largest ever haul of crystal meth in the State has been granted legal aid by the Special Criminal Court. Nathan McDonnell (44), who is in custody, appeared briefly this morning to be served with formal notice that he is to be tried before the three-judge, non-jury court.

Senior counsel Michael Bowman, for Mr McDonnell, asked for legal aid to be granted and handed in a statement of means to the court. Senior counsel John Berry, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said there was no objection. Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, granted legal aid and adjourned the matter to October 14th.

Mr McDonnell’s co-accused James Leen also appeared before the court this morning to be formally served with notice that he is to be tried before the Special Criminal Court. He was remanded in custody to October 14th.

Mr Leen (41) of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co Kerry faces five charges including one for directing the activities of a criminal organisation between February 7th, 2023 and February 16th this year. Mr Leen is also charged with the importation of methylamphetamine, better known as crystal meth, at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork on October 16th, 2023.

READ MORE

He is further charged with possession of crystal meth at Ballyseedy Garden Centre in Tralee between October 27th, 2023 and February 12th, 2024 contrary to S. 15A and S. 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

Mr McDonnell, of Ballyroe, Tralee faces five charges, including similar drugs-related charges for possession of crystal meth at Cork Port and at Ballyseedy Garden Centre.

The final charge against him alleges that between October 16th, 2023 and February 16th, 2024, with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, he participated in or contributed to activity intending or being reckless as to whether such activity could facilitate the importation, sale and supply of a controlled drug by that criminal organisation or its members. The offence alleged is contrary to S. 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.