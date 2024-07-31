Man accused of disposing of Keane Mulready-Woods’ body parts to face non-jury trial

A Dublin man accused of disposing of the body parts of murdered teenager Keane Mulready-Woods will be tried before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Stephen Carberry (46), of Sandymount Avenue, Dublin 4, was not present at the three-judge court for Wednesday morning’s brief application by the Director of Public Prosecutions. He will be brought before the court later this week where he is to face three charges relating to the teenager’s death.

The first charge alleges that Mr Carberry, between January 13th and January 15th, 2020 at Trinity Terrace, Ballybough, Dublin 3, transported and disposed of the teenager’s body parts, intending or being reckless as to whether such activity could enhance the ability of a criminal organisation or any of its members to carry out a serious offence. The offence is contrary to section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

He is also accused of committing an act with the intention of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Keane Mulready-Woods’ murderer and of setting fire to a Volvo V40 car for the benefit of a criminal organisation.

READ MORE

The 17-year-old was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12th, 2020. Some of the teenager’s body parts were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin the following day.

Two days later, remains were found in a burning car in a laneway in the Drumcondra area. His torso was discovered on March 11th, 2020 hidden in an overgrown ravine during a search of waste-ground at Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, which is near where the teenager is believed to have been murdered.