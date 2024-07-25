Government nominates three new judges to replace retirees and fill vacant position

A sitting High Court Judge, Ms Justice Niamh Hyland, has been nominated as a judge of the Court of Appeal.

The Government has nominated three new judges, one to the High Court and two to the Circuit Court.

In addition, a sitting High Court Judge, Ms Justice Niamh Hyland, has been nominated as a judge of the Court of Appeal. The vacancy in the Court of Appeal arose following the appointment of Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh to the European Court of Human Rights earlier this month.

The new High Court judge is to be Ms Nessa Cahill, SC. The vacancy in the High Court arose following the appointment of Mr Justice Michael MacGrath to the Court of Appeal on June 14th, 2024.

Those nominated as judges of the Circuit Court are Roderick Maguire BL and Ms Sinéad McMullan BL.

The vacancies in the Circuit Court arose following the retirements of judges Alice Theresa Doyle and Thomas O’Donnell.

In accordance with the Constitution judicial appointments are made by President Michael D Higgins acting on the advice of the Government.

All four nominees are graduates of Trinity College Dublin, among other academic institutions.

Ms Justice Hyland was educated at Trinity College Dublin and Magdalen College Oxford and the Honourable Society of King’s Inns. She was called to the Inner Bar in 2012 and appointed to the High Court in 2019.

Nessa Cahill, SC was educated at Trinity College as well as the College of Europe, Bruges, and the Honourable Society of King’s Inns. She was called to the Inner Bar n 2020.

Roderick Maguire BL was educated at Trinity and the London School of Economics, Goldsmith’s College at the University of London and The Honourable Society of King’s Inns. He was called to the Bar in 2003.

Sinéad McMullan, BL was educated at Trinity College Dublin as well as the University of Oxford and the Honourable Society of King’s Inns. She was called to the Bar in 1998.