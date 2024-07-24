Two men appear in court following seizure of 18 firearms and 900 rounds of ammunition

Two men appeared in court on Wednesday charged in connection with the seizure of 18 firearms and more than 900 rounds of ammunition in Co Louth on Friday.

Mark McCourt (33) from Edencrieve, Co Down, and Conor O’Brian (27), from Kilpatrick, Ardee, Co Louth, were brought before a sitting of Dublin District Court by detectives from the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

The Garda seized 18 firearms and approximately 900 rounds of ammunition at a premises at John Street, Blackstick, in Ardee as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime.

At approximately 2pm, personnel attached to GNDOCB, supported by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, carried out a search of the property.

During the course of this search, gardaí seized six AR-15 assault rifles and 12 semi-automatic 9mm handguns. Approximately 900 rounds of 9mm and .223 ammunition were also discovered and seized by gardaí.

A number of follow-on searches were later carried out at several properties in the county, with assistance provided by gardaí from the Louth Divisional Crime Unit, Louth Drug Units as well as the Garda Dog Unit.

Two men were arrested pursuant to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 on suspicion of participation in the activities of a criminal organisation to facilitate firearms trafficking.

Both men were detained at a Garda station in Louth under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Speaking following the arrests, Assistant Commissioner for Organised and Serious Crime Justin Kelly said the seizure was “particularly significant”.

“These would have undoubtedly been used to maim, kill and intimidate those in communities across Ireland,” he said.

“Weapons such as those seized by gardaí today are the lifeblood of organised criminal groups who often use violence as part of their drug trafficking operations.

“I wish to commend the dedication of all the gardaí involved in this operation. Operations like todays demonstrate our determination to make Ireland a hostile environment for organised criminal groups to operate.”

Both men were charged at Drogheda Garda station. Neither applied for bail and were remanded in custody to appear by video-link at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.