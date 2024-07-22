Man (50s) due in court over seizure of drugs worth more than €9m and €1m in cash

The man is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday morning. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man in his 50s has been charged in relation to the seizure of more than €9 million worth of drugs and over €1m in cash in north Dublin.

The man was arrested in a search operation at a residence in The Ward, Dublin 11, on Friday night.

The drugs, worth an estimated €9.6m, included cocaine, cannabis, ketamine, LSD and MDMA with over €1.1m in cash also seized.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted by the Garda’s Dublin crime response team, with a search warrant obtained for the property.

The man is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday morning.