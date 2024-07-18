Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes to appear in court over driving charge

Kyle Hayes was part of the Limerick senior hurling team that was defeated by Cork in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final two weeks ago. Photograph: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Five-time winning All-Ireland Limerick hurler, Kyle Hayes, is to appear in court next week accused of a driving offence.

Mr Hayes (26), of Ballyahsea, Kildimo, Co Limerick, was arrested in Co Cork last Sunday.

He was detained by gardaí on suspicion of committing an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

The four-time All-Star hurler, who was part of the Limerick senior hurling team that was defeated by Cork in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final two weeks ago – ending Limerick’s hopes of a historic five All-Ireland hurling titles in a row – was pulled over by gardaí on patrol near Mallow.

The star Limerick hurler, who works as a full-time human resources officer, was arrested at the scene and brought to Mallow Garda station where he was charged and released on station bail.

Hayes’s first court appearance in respect of the charge is scheduled for next Tuesday, July 23rd, a source told The Irish Times.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Mallow arrested a man for an alleged road traffic offence on Sunday, 14th July 2024. The man (20s) has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear at Mallow District Court at a later date.

“As this matter is now before the courts there is no further information available. Investigations are ongoing,” added the spokesman.