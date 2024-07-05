Gardaí awaiting postmortem of Canadian tourist Neno Dolmajian who died following alleged attack in Dublin

Gardaí are still waiting on the final results of the postmortem of Canadian tourist Neno Dolmajian who died this week after an alleged assault in Dublin city centre.

Dublin District Court heard on Friday the results of the postmortem will inform the prosecution of Ionut Danca (24), who has been charged with assault causing harm in relation to the attack.

Mr Dolmajian (41) was visiting Ireland from Montreal when he was allegedly attacked on O’Connell Street Upper on June 23rd at 12.40am.

A previous court hearing heard Mr Dolmajian approached a group of people alleged to have included Mr Danca on Cathal Brugha Street.

READ MORE

They had a conversation which turned into an argument. One of the group allegedly struck Mr Dolmajian.

The group then made their way to O’Connell Street where there was another interaction with Mr Dolmajian, the court heard.

One person allegedly pushed Mr Dolmajian before Mr Danca allegedly “hit him to the face with a running kick”.

Det Sgt Eoghan Byrne said the tourist was struck with a “full force blow”.

Mr Dolmajian was taken to hospital where he remained in an unresponsive condition until his death on Tuesday.

Mr Danca, of Rathdown Square, North Circular Road, Dublin, is one of four people arrested in connection with the incident. On Friday he appeared in court in Cloverhill wearing a grey tracksuit and spoke with the assistance of a Romanian translator.

His solicitor Stephen O’Mahony said “matters are quite complicated”. He said his client was refused bail last week.

Mr Danca remains in custody in Cloverhill Prison and there was no fresh application for bail on Friday.

Updating the court, Det Sgt Byrne confirmed Mr Dolmajian has died and said gardaí are awaiting the final results of a postmortem examination.

The results will “give an indication of where this matter is supposed to go,” he told the court.

Mr O’Mahoney applied for legal aid. He said Mr Danca, who worked in the building trade, has lost his job since his arrest.

Judge Alan Mitchell granted legal aid and adjourned the case to July 30th when Mr Danca will appear via video link. He also directed the presence of a Romanian interpreter.