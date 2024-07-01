Special Criminal Court cases delayed due to planned strike by barristers over pay

Aaron Brady was due to be sentenced on July 15th for attempting to pervert the course of justice during his trial for the murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe. Photograph: Collins Courts

A number of cases before the Special Criminal Court that were due to take place on the day of a planned strike by barristers, including a sentence hearing for garda murderer Aaron Brady, are to be delayed.

Brady was due to be sentenced on July 15th for attempting to pervert the course of justice during his trial for the murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe.

A number of young men accused of offences relating to the killing of Tristan Sherry at a Dublin steakhouse were also due to appear before the court on the same date.

Barristers, in a dispute over pay, are planning to strike on July 9th, 15th and 24th. Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge, non-jury court on Monday, adjourned all matters that had been scheduled for July 15th to the following day.

Brady (33), formerly of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, was convicted in August 2020 by a jury of the murder of Det Donohoe during a credit union robbery at Lordship, Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25th, 2013.

Earlier this year Brady pleaded guilty to a charge that on a date between February 20th and May 7th, 2020, within the State, he video recorded the playing of an interview between Ronan Flynn, a witness at his trial, and An Garda Síochána, thus embarking on a course of conduct intended to pervert the course of justice.

Four men are charged with the murder of Mr Sherry on December 24th, 2023, at Browne’s Steakhouse, Main Street, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. They are Noah Musueni (18), Corduff Park, Blanchardstown; Wayne Deegan (26), Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, Dublin 15; David Amah (18), Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Dublin; and Michael Andrecut (22), Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown.

Jonas Kabangu (18), Corduff Park, Blanchardstown, is charged with violent disorder at the same location on that date, as is a juvenile, who cannot be named. A seventh accused, Jaures Kumbu (18), of Brookhaven Grove, Blanchardstown, is charged with possession of a submachine gun contrary to Section 27A (1) of the Firearms Act, at Main Street, Blanchardstown on the same date.

Sherry (26) was killed after he shot and fatally injured Jason Hennessy snr on December 24th last at the restaurant.