Man pleads not guilty to murdering fiancee in Co Meath by reason of insanity

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his fiancee at their home in Co Meath nearly two years ago by reason of insanity.

Andrei Dobra (36), with an address at Riverwalk Court, Fairyhouse Road, Ratoath, is charged with murdering Ioana Mihaela Pacala (30) in their flat at that address on or about November 12th, 2022. He was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday on the single charge.

When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, he said “not guilty” and that he “can’t be responsible”.

Addressing the jury panel, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that “for the record that is a not guilty by reason of insanity plea”. The judge informed the potential jurors that Mr Dobra and Ms Pacala were due to be married, had shared a home and were Romanian nationals.

Mr Justice McDermott said there was a mental health issue in the case in relation to the accused.

“That will be the subject of professional evidence in relation to his mental state at the time and whether he suffered from a mental disorder,” he added.

The judge told the jury panel they would be invited to assess the facts of the case, which he said was mainly medical evidence in relation to Mr Dobra’s state of mind at the time of Ms Pacala’s death.

He said consultant psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright will testify for the prosecution and that psychiatrist Dr Patricia Casey will give evidence for the defence.

A jury of six men and six women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin on Tuesday before Ms Justice Melanie Greally and is expected to last up to five days.