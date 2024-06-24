Man charged with brandishing hammer in Phoenix Park denies ‘attack on the gay community’

Defendant Reece Murphy from Clondalkin was ordered to stay out of the Phoenix Park, Dublin, as a condition of his bail. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

An 18-year-old man charged with violent disorder and brandishing a hammer as a weapon during an incident in Dublin’s Phoenix Park last week has claimed in court that “this isn’t some sort of attack on the gay community”.

Reece Murphy was remanded on €800 bail, with conditions, pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions after he appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday.

Mr Murphy, an apprentice steel fabricator of Rowlagh Avenue, Clondalkin, was arrested on Sunday and detained at Cabra Garda station. He appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly on Monday.

“My client wishes me to mention in open court that he is not someone who is in any way homophobic, and this isn’t some sort of attack on the gay community, Judge. I am instructed to say that in open court, that he is anxious, that there is media present,” defence solicitor Wayne Kenny told Judge Kelly.

Gardaí charged the teenager with violent disorder, production of a hammer as a weapon at Military Road and two counts of dangerous driving in Phoenix Park on the night of June 17th.

Detective Garda Mark Reilly said he had no objection to bail subject to conditions.

The first was to “remain out of Phoenix Park, and any other public park”, and the detective asked for a curfew “because of the nature of the charges”. The incident allegedly happened after 10pm.

The judge specified that the curfew hours would be 11pm and 6am. At the behest of Detective Garda Reilly, she ordered the teenager to provide his phone number and be contactable at all times.

He had surrendered his passport and was ordered to notify gardaí of any address change.

The detective wanted the court to order him to sign on daily at his local Garda station. However, the judge held that the daily signing-on condition was “excessive” because the accused did not have a bench warrant history, so she told him he must do so three days a week.

The judge agreed to Detective Garda Reilly’s request for another condition: “no contact, directly or indirectly, with the injured parties or witnesses in this case”. She told Mr Murphy that this included social media apps and “no references to them on social media” or “bumping into them on the street”.

She noted that gardaí needed to obtain the DPP’s directions and ordered the young man to appear again on September 16th. Legal aid was granted.

Dressed in a black jacket and grey jeans, the accused remained silent during the hearing but instructed his solicitor to address the court on his behalf.