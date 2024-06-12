Two teenagers sent forward for trial over assault on US tourist in Dublin city centre

US tourist Stephen Termini (57), from Buffalo, New York, who was seriously assaulted in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Jack Power

Two teenagers have been sent forward for trial accused of attacking Stephen Termini, a US tourist who suffered “five life-threatening injuries” in Dublin last year.

Three boys aged 15, 16 and 17, who cannot be named because they are minors, are accused of violent disorder and causing serious harm to Mr Termini (57), from Buffalo, New York.

Gardaí served books of evidence on the two older defendants when they appeared again at the Dublin Children’s Court on Wednesday.

Judge Paul Kelly granted a return-for-trial order, sending them forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on July 4th. The 17-year-old remains on bail with strict conditions while the second boy is in custody on remand.

The third defendant will be served with a book of evidence later this month.

Mr Termini, an artist and musician, was attacked on the corner of Store Street and Talbot Street in the north inner city on the night of July 19th, 2023.

Earlier, the Children’s Court judge had refused jurisdiction to hear the case and agreed with the Director of Public Prosecutions that it must be dealt with at a higher level with broader sentencing powers.

Garda Sergeant Godfrey had told a preliminary hearing that medical reports stated the injuries “created a substantial risk of death”.

Specialists found that Mr Termini had five life-threatening injuries to his right eye and a brain bleed, a head injury, a skull fracture, a traumatic brain injury and also a fractured cheek.

He remained on a ventilator for two days and in the intensive care unit for two weeks before being moved back to the Mater for further rehabilitative treatment until near the end of August.

Three high-quality CCTV clips of the incident were played during the hearing.

Garda Sergeant Godfrey alleged the now 16-year-old boy had been loitering at a nearby street and met the other two before 10.30pm.

They went to the Store Street – Talbot Street junction, where they got into an altercation with Mr Termini, who was walking past them.

Mr Termini was attacked and knocked to the ground.

The video showed him lying motionless after the attack as two youths came back to check on him. One of them began to tap him on the face, but he did not regain consciousness.

Gardaí established that the teens did not alert the emergency services, but a witness made the call.