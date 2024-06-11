Nkencho inquest adjourned as family questions DPP decision not to take prosecution

The inquest into the death of George Nkencho (27), who was shot dead by gardaí in December 2020, has been adjourned as his family seeks reasons behind the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) not to take a prosecution in the case.

Dublin District Coroner, Dr Myra Cullinane, agreed to the further adjournment at a brief hearing on Tuesday, following Confirmation the Nkencho family hoped to appeal the DPP decision.

This follows an investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission into the case which was completed on December 14th, 2023 and submitted to the DPP. In late April the DPP notified the family it was not contemplating any further action.

Mr Nkencho was shot dead in the front garden of his family’s home in Clonee, Dublin 15, on December 30th, 2020, after a dispute during which he was armed with a knife. He was shot a number of times by the Garda Armed Support Unit after he appeared to lunge at gardaí with the weapon in the aftermath of an alleged assault by him at a nearby shop.

READ MORE

The shooting followed an interaction between Mr Nkencho and gardaí, during which Tasers and pepper spray were used in a bid to subdue him, the Garda said. The dead man’s family has said he was suffering from mental health issues and has been highly critical of the level of force used on the day.

Mr Nkencho’s sister Gloria was in court as lead Gsoc investigator Stuart Deguid told the court the DPP had 56 days to provide reasons to the family for the decision.

Dr Cullinane noted there could be a further process after that if the family appealed the decision once they studied the reasons. She adjourned the inquest for mention to October 4th.