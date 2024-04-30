Residential care provider for children accused of ‘falsified’ background checks and ‘altered’ Garda vetting

Criminal proceedings have commenced against Ideal Care Services and directors Karen Akwuobi, of Mount Garrett Rise, Tyrelstown, Dublin 15, and Victor Arinze, also known as Victor Illoh, of 2 Beechfield Heights, Clonee, Dublin 15. The prosecution has been brought by Tusla

A provider of residential care centres for troubled children and two of its directors have been accused of submitting "falsified" background checks and "altered" Garda staff vetting to Tusla, the child and family agency.

Criminal proceedings have commenced against Ideal Care Services and directors Karen Akwuobi, of Mount Garrett Rise, Tyrelstown, Dublin 15, and Victor Arinze, also known as Victor Illoh, of 2 Beechfield Heights, Clonee, Dublin 15. The prosecution has been brought by Tusla.

They appeared before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court accused of offences on two dates in March 2023, involving care homes in Dublin and Carlow and purported false and misleading documentation being submitted to the child and family agency.

Outlining the case the agency’s barrister Morgan Shelly, instructed by solicitor Arthur Denneny, told the court, “they are particularly serious matters”.

“These are a collection of summonses in relation to children’s residential services; they are particularly serious charges, including the submission of altered or false Garda vetting and references and various other matters,” Mr Shelley told Judge Halpin.

Each defendant faces eight counts under the Child Care (Standards in Children’s Residential Centres) regulations and the Child Care Act.

Mr Shelley said that while they were summary charges dealt with at the District Court level, convictions can carry custodial sentences.

Counsel said “substantial disclosure packs” had been prepared and handed over to the defence.

Mr Arinze and Ms Akwuobi stood up to confirm their attendance when the case was called, but they did not address the court.

Henry Kelly BL appeared for Ideal Care Services, which has an address at the Base Enterprise Centre, Ladyswell Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

Judge Halpin noted further directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were unnecessary. He adjourned the case until June 6th, when it will be listed for mention so that the defendants can indicate how they will plead and have a later hearing date set if they contest the charges.

The case features allegations of “altered” Garda vetting for staff, provision of false staff references, and “falsified” records of reference checks, and that pre-employment suitability checks were in place.

The prosecution alleges they failed to satisfy the agency that there were appropriate and suitable care practices and operational policies in that there were staff without required overseas police clearances, or that the number, qualifications and experience of certain staff at service was adequate.

It is also claimed that the care provider had a practice of accepting historic in place of current Garda staff vetting.