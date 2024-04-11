Stardust: Establishing facts about fatal fire would not imply wrongdoing or law breaches, coroner says

The jury is in its seventh day of deliberations at inquests into the deaths of 48 people, aged 16 to 27, in a fire at the Stardust nightclub in Artane on February 14th, 1981. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Establishing facts about the circumstances of the Stardust fire would not imply wrongdoing or a breach of laws by anyone, the jury at inquests into the 1981 fire has been told.

Dublin coroner Dr Myra Cullinane on Thursday answered a series of questions asked by the jury of five men and seven women on Wednesday afternoon. The jury is now in its seventh day of deliberations at inquests into the deaths of 48 people, aged 16 to 27, in a fire at the Artane nightclub on February 14th, 1981.

Dr Cullinane told jurors they should consider the “laws, bylaws and regulations in place at the time of the fire” when thinking about the “standards of the time” against which they should consider the circumstances of the deaths.

“However if you are considering matters where there were no standards in place at the time of the fire...you can move to consider norms and behaviours...but you must ask yourself in so doing was that behaviour the approved practice or did that behaviour have obvious inherent risk,” she said.

In response to a question as to whether answering ‘Yes’ to a question about the circumstances of the fire would imply “failure or breach or wrong doing”, Dr Cullinane said: “You are answering factual questions...You are not permitted in law to attach failure or breach of any law to any person identified or identifiable...Simply, if you answer ‘yes’ you are not implying failure or wrongdoing”.

In addition to answering questions around the circumstances of the fire, jurors must return verdicts in respect of each of the 48 deceased people. The verdicts open to the jury are accidental, misadventure, unlawful killing, open and narrative.

When charging the jurors last month, Dr Cullinane said they must be “dispassionate” and “clinical” and “put emotions aside”, adding that they were “under no time pressure” to reach their conclusions.

Explaining the different verdicts, she spent time detailing the parameters within which the jurors must confine themselves if considering a verdict of unlawful killing.

“You have heard evidence in this case about how certain things were done and how they might have been done differently. Some of that evidence sought to set out a particular version of events,” she said. “However, neither you nor I are allowed to record any conclusion ... which attaches criminal responsibility or civil responsibility to any person.”

The jury deliberations continue.