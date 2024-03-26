Man accused of murdering chef in Cobh remanded in custody for four weeks

Ian Baitson (33), a chef and father of two, suffered serious injuries during an incident in a car park in Cobh on March 15th and died in hospital on March 19th. Photograph: Family handout/PA Wire

A man has been remanded in custody for four weeks charged with the murder of chef Ian Baitson in Cobh, Co Cork.

Dylan Scannell (30), with an address at O’Rahilly Street, Cobh, appeared by video link from Cork Prison before Judge Colm Roberts at Mallow District Court on Tuesday.

Mr Scannell was charged at Midleton District Court on Monday with Mr Baitson’s murder. The 33-year-old, a father of two, suffered serious injuries during an incident in a car park in Cobh on March 15th. He died in hospital on March 19th. The court heard on Monday that the accused made no reply when charged.

Sgt Majella O’Sullivan on Tueday said the State would be applying to have Mr Scannell remanded in custody for two weeks or four weeks if he was willing to consent to a longer period of detention.

She said this was to allow time for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to issue instructions on how the case should proceed.

Judge Roberts said if Mr Scannell only agreed to a further two weeks in detention he would in all likelihood be remanded in custody again for a further two weeks. He advised the accused to agree to four weeks, but said the decision was entirely his.

Mr Scannell agreed to a four week remand which Judge Roberts said was “a sensible decision” as the matter was likely to “take some time”. He remanded Mr Scannell in custody to appear in court again by video link on April 23rd for instructions from the DPP.