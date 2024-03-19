Stardust inquests: Those who survived fire agree blaze spread rapidly, coroner tells jury

The Stardust fire broke at the nightclub in Artane in north Dublin on February 14th, 1981, and claimed the lives of 48 people. Photograph: Tom Lawlor

The jury at the Stardust inquests has been brought through the testimony of those who survived the fire at the club, with coroner Dr Myra Cullinane telling the panel that patrons were all in agreement that the fire spread rapidly and took over the building suddenly.

The inquests into the deaths of the 48 young people who lost their lives in a blaze at the Artane nightclub in the early hours of February 14th, 1981, are now in the final stages and the coroner is expected to complete her summary and directions to the jury in the coming days.

Outlining the evidence heard from patrons of the club on Tuesday, Dr Cullinane noted that many of the witnesses gave very vivid descriptions of the impact of the smoke, with difficulty breathing referred to in nearly all of the evidence.

She reminded the jury at Dublin District Coroner’s Court that there was also reference to the smoke and fumes causing people to become drowsy or sleepy and most patrons described not being able to see as a result of the smoke.

Dr Cullinane took the jurors through an overview of the evidence relating to each of the six fire exit doors in the club.

Dr Cullinane also outlined the evidence of residents living in the vicinity of the Stardust. These witnesses gave accounts of first seeing the fire at the club at times ranging from 1.15am to 1.38am.

Earlier, Dr Cullinane reminded the jurors that they have heard evidence that the event in the Stardust was described as an over-21s disco, but the 1981 Tribunal of Inquiry before Mr Justice Ronan Keane noted that 83 per cent of the patrons present on the night were under the age of 21.

She said the majority of witnesses who testified stated that they were not required to provide evidence of their age when entering the club.

The coroner recapped the evidence given by a number of patrons about when they first smelled smoke and noticed the fire.

Dr Cullinane said all patrons agreed the fire spread rapidly and took over the building suddenly.

After completing her summary of evidence, Dr Cullinane will instruct the jury on the law and explain the findings they are required and entitled to make and what verdicts are available to them to return.

The inquests continue on Wednesday.