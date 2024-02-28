Man (66) appears in court charged with murder of pensioner in Co Kerry

A 66-year-old has appeared before Tralee District Court charged with the murder of Paddy O’Mahony at his home in Co Kerry last weekend.

The 84-year-old’s body was found on Sunday at Ballreameen, about 5km outside Castlemaine, and the widower was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas Carroll, of Brookway, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, is charged with murdering Mr O’Mahony at Ballyraemeen, Castlemaine on February 24th last.

Det Sgt Mark O’Sullivan gave evidence of arresting and charging Mr Carroll at noon at New Road, Tralee. He said the accused made no reply to the charge.

READ MORE

Pat Mann, solicitor for Mr Carroll, said there were no questions arising out of that aspect. He applied for legal aid, which was granted, and said an application for bail would be made to the High Court.

Sgt Chris Manton, prosecuting, said the State’s application was for the accused to be remanded in custody to Cork Prison to appear at Tralee District Court via video link on March 6th. Judge John King granted the application.