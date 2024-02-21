Family of woman (44) who died of breast cancer settle action over her death

Ms Halligan’s widower, Brendan Halligan, sued the HSE over the death of his wife in November 2018

The family of a 44-year-old woman who died of breast cancer has settled a High Court action against the Health Service Executive (HSE) over her death.

Catherine Halligan, an executive officer with the Courts Service in Waterford, the High Court heard, was a much-loved wife, mother, daughter and sister.

The family’s senior counsel, Oonah McCrann, instructed by Ernest Cantillons solicitors, told the court the tragedy for Catherine’s family was her “death was avoidable”.

Ms Halligan’s widower, Brendan Halligan, sued the HSE over the death of his wife in November 2018, more than four years after she first was investigated for a lump on her breast.

It was claimed the HSE failed to provide appropriate care for Ms Halligan and that there was a failure to carry out an appropriate triple assessment of a mass on her right breast including a biopsy when she was assessed at the Breast Clinic at University Hospital, Waterford on June 4th, 2014.

It was further claimed there was a delay in the treatment of Ms Halligan’s breast cancer and there was an alleged failure to refer Ms Halligan for a breast MRI scan after an irregular lump was recorded on June 4th, 2014, and noted by a consultant surgeon as suspicious for cancer and probably malignant.

There had been it was alleged an inappropriate concentration on an abnormality detected on Ms Halligan’s left breast in the June assessment.

It was further contended that in the June 2014 assessment, there was an alleged failure to comply with appropriate hospital, national, and international guidelines for the assessment of breast symptoms.

The HSE admitted liability for the delay between June and October 2014 in the diagnosis, treatment, care, and management of Ms Halligan’s breast cancer. However, causation remained at issue and that Ms Halligan’s death was caused by the admitted delay.

Counsel told the court that the action had settled after mediation and the case was before the court for the division of the statutory mental distress solatium payment of €35,000 only.

She said a separate nervous shock action brought by Mr Halligan had also been settled.

In the proceedings brought by Mr Halligan of St John’s Park, Waterford, it was claimed Ms Halligan had found a lump in her right breast May 2014 but she was not diagnosed with cancer until October 2014. At that stage, she had a right mastectomy, lymph node removal, and chemotherapy and it was claimed was later told she was cancer free.

Four years later in June 2018, she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer with secondaries and she died on November 19th, 2018.

Noting the settlement Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was fair and reasonable and he conveyed his deepest sympathy to Ms Halligan’s husband, daughter, and extended family.