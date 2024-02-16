Taxi driver ‘panicked’ and drove off with fleeing suspect as garda held onto car

Gardaí were involved in the pursuit of a motor vehicle unconnected to Griffin around Finglas when the incident occurred. Photograph: Alan Betson

A taxi driver drove off as a garda held on to his car and attempted to apprehend a fleeing suspect who had got into the passenger seat, a court has heard.

Neville Griffin (49) “panicked” but stopped the car within seconds after the garda fell to the road.

Lawyers for Griffin said the offence was reckless, momentary and no serious harm was caused.

Griffin of Kippure Park, Finglas, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to endangerment at River Road, Dublin 7 on January 3rd 2021. He has five previous convictions.

Judge Martin Nolan adjourned sentencing until Monday, remanding Griffin on bail over the weekend. A victim impact statement was handed into Judge Nolan but not read in open court.

Det Gda Selina Proudfoot told Derek Cooney BL, prosecuting, that on the day gardaí were involved in the pursuit of a motor vehicle unconnected to Griffin around Finglas. The car stopped at Scribblestown Road and the three occupants took off running.

Gda Proudfoot said the injured garda was pursuing one of the males who scaled a wall on to River Road. The garda followed and he saw the man get into a passing taxi. He caught up with the taxi which had the window open, stating that he was a garda.

The garda grabbed a hold of the passenger with one hand and the taxi door with his other hand. The taxi took off and the garda let go of the man but continued to hold on to the car.

The garda believed the driver would stop but when they did not he had to let go and fell on to the road. He heard another car coming behind and rolled on to the grass verge believing he would be run over, but it was garda colleagues in the car coming behind him.

The taxi driver, Griffin, stopped a short distance away. He told a garda who caught up with him that he did not know the young male, had panicked on seeing the garda as he did not want to get involved and just wanted to get away.

The garda received medical treatment and was sent home with anti-inflammatories. He was out of work for seven weeks, felt pain in his legs and was limping.

The court heard the garda was at the time playing Gaelic for his county and had been due to resume training but could not do that.

Gda Proudfoot agreed with Cathal McGreal BL, defending, that the distance between picking up the male and dropping him off was short and took less than 28 seconds.

She agreed Griffin has been in no trouble since and expressed apologies and remorse on several occasions. In interview Griffin told gardaí that he had told the young man to get out when he realised what was happening. He said he had panicked and did not want to get involved.

Mr McGreal said his client was a family man who was a “rock” to those around him. He said in the intervening time since his prior offences in 2011, he had lived a good life and kept out of trouble. He handed in testimonials speaking to Griffin’s good character.

He said Griffin had caused a minor injury to the gardaí by a stupid and reckless act that took a moment. He said the harm caused was not serious but the consequences were different from the harm.

He said the consequences for the victim had been unintended and his client should not be punished for unintended results.

Judge Nolan said if a gardaí was holding on to the door and you did not stop, it was foreseeable that if you accelerated, away injuries may ensue. “No one knows if they will be serious or minor,” he said.

Mr McGreal said the injuries had not been serious and the offence was momentary.

Judge Nolan said he would give his decision on Monday.