Two men due in court in relation to ‘serious assault’ in Tipperary

The men are expected to appear at Nenagh District Court.

Two men are due to appear in court in Co Tipperary on Thursday morning, after they were charged by gardaí investigating the serious assault of a man in Tipperary town earlier this week.

The men, who are both aged in their 30s, are expected to appear before a sitting of Nenagh District Court at 10.30am.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into the assault.

On Tuesday, gardaí launched an investigation after a man (40s) was seriously assaulted in Tipperary town in the early hours of the morning, on a roadway outside Greenane Drive. Two men were subsequently arrested and detained at Garda stations in Co Tipperary.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital Limerick following the assault. Gardaí said on Tuesday that his condition was “serious but stable”.

