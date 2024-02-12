Man who attacked neighbour with machete found guilty of murder

Flowers are left near the location where pensioner Peter McDonald was killed at Whitechapel Road, Clonsilla, Dublin 15. Photograph: Collins

A man who attacked his elderly neighbour with a machete and knife, leaving him so badly injured that he had to be identified through dental records, has been found guilty of murder.

A jury took a little over five hours to unanimously reject Patrick McDonagh’s claim that his responsibility for the “brutal” crime was substantially diminished because he was suffering an acute episode of schizophrenia.

McDonagh (52), with an address at Whitechapel Road, Clonsilla, Dublin 15, had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter for the unlawful killing of Peter McDonald (73) at the deceased’s home on Whitechapel Road on July 25th, 2020.

McDonagh will be sentenced to life imprisonment by Mr Justice Michael MacGrath on Wednesday when members of the deceased’s family will have an opportunity to address the court.

During the two-week trial at the Central Criminal Court, the prosecution argued that if there was any abnormality in McDonagh’s mental state, it would most likely be accounted for by his cannabis use.

Witnesses described Mr McDonald as a “gentleman” who “kept himself to himself most of the time”.

A garda described how she had returned to the pensioner’s home to find him dead in his driveway just 14 minutes after she and her colleagues spoke to him about McDonagh, who had been in the victim’s garden chasing his cats.

Mr McDonald’s body was discovered on the driveway of his home in the early hours of the morning after neighbours reported hearing screaming.

Inside, forensic investigators found blood spattered across a bathroom, on a lampshade and throughout a hallway leading to where Mr McDonald’s body lay. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, armed gardaí ecame engaged in a standoff with McDonagh, who had locked himself inside his own home.

Garda James Verner told Philip Rahn SC, for the prosecution, that standing on a small step ladder he was able to see McDonagh through a hole in the blinds of the kitchen window. “He appeared to be in an emotionally distressed state, sweating profusely, crying, sitting in a chair and rocking back and forth,” the witness said.

Garda Verner could see a religious icon on the kitchen wall and Mr McDonagh “appeared to be praying, chanting, whispering and murmuring to that picture on the wall.”

Garda Kenneth Clints told Mr Rahn that negotiations had broken down later that morning and there was a concern for McDonagh’s welfare. Using a piece of hydraulic equipment, Garda Clints popped the lock on the front door and as the door opened, he saw McDonagh “swinging a yellow-handled machete through the gap in the door.”

Garda Clints said he saw McDonagh place the machete on a radiator near the door and retreat to his kitchen. Gardai entered, removed the machete and tried again to engage with McDonagh through his kitchen door.

“He was very agitated and aggressive, he didn’t seem to be listening to anything we were saying to him. We told him to get on the ground, to show his hands, but he refused to comply,” Garda Clints said.

He said he used a Taser to subdue McDonagh, who was then arrested.

State pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan told the trial that McDonald died from multiple stab, slash and chop wounds. The most severe were to the neck and severed the carotid artery, damaged the jugular vein and fractured his skull and nose. He had to be identified by his dental records, such was the nature of his injuries.

In his closing speech to the jury last Tuesday Mr Rahn said the evidence shows that McDonagh killed Mr McDonald in a “violent, sustained and merciless attack... leaving him no chance.”

He described the killing as “horrific” and “brutal” and said the defence had not established that at the time of the attack McDonagh was operating under a mental disorder. “He is not only responsible for killing Mr McDonald but for his murder and a true verdict on the evidence is one of murder,” he said.

John Fitzgerald SC, defending, said his client has a lengthy psychiatric history with multiple diagnoses of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder. There was further evidence, counsel said, that McDonagh’s condition deteriorated in the lead-up to the killing and in the hours leading up to the attack he appeared to be “raging against the world”.

The trial heard from two psychiatrists who differed on McDonagh’s diagnosis. Professor Patricia Casey, who was called by the defence, said that McDonagh had a long psychiatric history and was at the time of the killing suffering from acute symptoms of schizophrenia. She said that his mental disorder substantially reduced his responsibility for the killing.

Dr Mary Davoren, who was called by the prosecution, said that if there was any abnormality in McDonagh’s mental state at the time of the alleged offence, it would most likely be accounted for by cannabis use.