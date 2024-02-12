Father jailed for assault of daughter and cruelty to son

The Bishopstown, Cork, man was jailed for four and a half years

A 43-year-old man who physically and sexually assaulted his 15-year-old daughter, when she was home sick from school, and treated his 12-year-old son with immense cruelty, has been jailed for four and a half years.

The teenage victims, Faith Condon (now 19) and William Condon Jnr (16) of Churchtown in Co Cork, waived their right to anonymity at a sitting of Cork Circuit Criminal Court in order that their father, William Condon, would be named.

Judge Colin Daly said that he was allowing for the identification of Condon, of Leesdale in Bishopstown, Cork, given the circumstances of the case.

Condon had pleaded guilty to sexual assault and assault causing harm on his daughter and to cruelty to his son on dates in 2019.

READ MORE

Faith Condon gave a victim impact statement where she said that she had endured physical and sexual assault from a person who was supposed to protect her.

.”

“He almost killed me. He was demonic and completely out of control. I never felt such fear,” she said.

The defendant’s son, William Condon Jnr, has been left with damage to his nervous system as a result of the cruelty with which he was treated.

The court heard that Condon was already serving a sentence of four and a half years for a December 2019 sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl, with whom he had no family connection.

Judge Daly jailed Condon for four and half years for the grievous harm he had caused to his children.

He congratulated Faith and William for their “powerful and moving” victim impact statements. He said that Mr Condon had caused extraordinary harm to his children in what should have been the “sanctuary” of their home.