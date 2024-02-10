Man (38) appears in court charged with Kilcock murder

The scene in Kilcock, Co Kildare earlier this week after a man died in an apartment on School Street. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A 38-year-old has appeared before Naas District Court charged with the murder of a man in Kilcock, Co Kildare on Thursday.

Ryan Kearney, of Loughnamona Drive, Leixlip, Co Kildare, is accused of murdering Jeffrey Jackson (50) at The Lamps, School Street on February 8th.

Det Sgt Ger Moore told a special sitting of the court that when he charged the defendant, he replied: “I stabbed Jeffrey but I did not murder him. He was my friend.”

The detective told the court Mr Jackson died violently at around 4pm in an apartment and it is alleged that a knife was used. He told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the defendant and the deceased are not related.

READ MORE

Daniel Nolan, solicitor for Mr Kearney, requested a psychological assessment for his client, who he said had been diagnosed with mental and physical ailments. The court heard that accused was recently treated in hospital for a medical condition. The defendant is unemployed and is receiving disability allowance.

Judge Zaidan remanded Mr Kearney to Cloverhill Prison and said he would recommend that the accused receive psychiatric and psychological assessments. He also said he would request that the prison authorities liaise with the hospital.

The judge extended his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and said the case would likely be heard at the Central Criminal Court. He adjourned the matter to February 14th.