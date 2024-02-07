Galway University Hospital apologises and accepts care failings over woman (49) who died of breast cancer

Kieran Rocke, husband of the late Lynn Rocke, and her brother Michael Hogan read a statement after the conclusion of a High Court case against the HSE. Photograph: Alan Betson

Galway University Hospital has apologised and has accepted there were failings in the care of a woman (49) who died of breast cancer.

A letter from the hospital was read out in the High Court as a High Court action was settled over the death of Lynn Rocke, a mother of three who died on March 16th, 2020 of metastatic breast cancer.

The terms of the settlement of the action against the Health Service Executive (HSE) are confidential, but the High Court heard liability and causation were still at issue in the case.

The family’s senior counsel, Eugene Gleeson, told the court it was their case there were failings on occasions to interpret tests going back to a mammogram Ms Rocke had in 2010. There was a history of breast cancer in Ms Rocke’s family, with her mother having died of the disease when in her 40s.

A letter from Galway University Hospital was read to the court, stating it is “accepted that there were failings in the care provided” to Ms Rocke by the hospital.

“This is deeply regretted and we wish to extend our sincere apologies to you and your family and also to offer sincere condolences on the passing of Lynn,” it said.

Ms Rocke’s widower – Kieran Rocke, of Mountbellew, Ballinasloe, Co Galway – had sued the HSE.

It was claimed there was a failure to elicit an adequate family history of breast cancer and a failure to recognise the likely genetic predisposition of Ms Rocke to having a familial form of breast malignancy. It was further claimed there was a failure to monitor her clinical condition and a failure to follow up during 2015. All the claims were denied.

Noting the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to Mr Rocke and the extended family.

Outside the Four Courts, Ms Rocke’s brother Michael Hogan, on behalf of Mr Rocke and the extended family, said her death has left a wound that will never heal.

The family is grappling with the “profound loss” of a beloved wife and mother, he said, adding the “indescribable” grief is made more poignant by the circumstances of her death.

He said Mr Rocke hopes that “in some way his wife’s death was not in vain and truly hopes no other family would have to suffer as he and his children have”.

The family hopes Ms Rocke’s legacy “becomes a catalyst for positive change with our healthcare system”, ensuring no one else has to endure the pain they are going through.