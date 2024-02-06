Dublin riots: Man (61) charged with torching Luas on O’Connell Street

John Tate, arriving at the CCJ on charges in connection with the serious public disorder events of 23rd November 2023, in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A 61-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the arson of a Luas tram during last November’s “unprecedented” riots in Dublin’s city centre.

John Tate, with an address at The Iveagh Trust, Kevin Street, Dublin 8, appeared at a late sitting of Dublin District Court on Wednesday evening, after he was charged with six offences in Store Street Garda station: two of violent disorder, two of obstructing traffic, and two of arson.

The offences are alleged to have occurred over the course of several hours on November 23rd, 2023, while an “unprecedented” act of “public disorder” was taking place in Dublin city centre, Detective Sergeant Eoghan Byrne told the court.

Det Sgt Byrne described the events of November 23rd as “a series of criminal acts that quickly escalated into a mass riot”.

The detective, who gave evidence of Mr Tate’s arrest, charge and caution, said the accused made no reply to the charges.

It is alleged that on the date in question, Mr Tate was one of a number of protesters who gathered at a Garda cordon at the top of O’Connell Street, close to where a number of schoolchildren were stabbed outside Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire by a man wielding a knife earlier that day.

Det Sgt Byrne claimed that Mr Tate was the first person to pass the Garda cordon, and “encouraged, led and directed” others to do the same and approach the scene of the crime.

It is further alleged that Mr Tate set fire to a Luas by placing bags of rubbish on to the tram and setting them on fire, causing “extensive” damage to it and surrounding infrastructure. Two charges of arson arise from the alleged instances.

Mr Tate was also charged with violent disorder on O’Connell Bridge. Det Sgt Byrne told the court that Mr Tate threw missiles at gardaí, and attempted to open the door of a marked Garda car.

It is also alleged that Mr Tate obstructed a Luas at Upper O’Connell Street, forcing the driver of the tram to reverse. A second charge of traffic obstruction arises from the allegation that Mr Tate also stopped a Dublin Bus, causing the bus driver to abandon the vehicle.

Gardaí searched Mr Tate’s home and seized items of clothing and a mobile phone as part of their investigation, the court heard. Det Sgt Byrne said that gardaí traced Mr Tate’s movements for four hours, having harvested a “large quantity” of CCTV footage.

Judge Stephanie Coggans granted bail to Mr Tate on strict conditions, including that he not partake in “online activity”, that he abide by a curfew of 9pm to 6am, and that he not attend or participate in any demonstrations or protests.

Judge Coggans also ordered that a €5,000 cash lodgement to the court be made on his behalf.

Cian McCann, solicitor for the accused, said his client was not in a position to immediately take up his bail.

The case was adjourned to a District Court sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice on February 13th. The accused was remanded in custody with consent to bail.

Mr Tate, wearing a black hoodie and black jacket, did not address the court hearing.

Gardaí have already brought dozens of people before the courts on criminal damage, public order, weapons, thefts and various other charges in connection with the rioting and looting during the riots.

The unrest in the city erupted after a girl, aged five, was severely wounded in a stabbing at Parnell Square on the afternoon of November 23rd. Two other children and a creche worker were also injured in the attack.

Riad Bouchaker (50), with no fixed abode, was charged on December 21st with the attempted murders of two girls and a boy, as well as assault and production of the 36-centimetre knife. He remains in custody on remand pending trial.