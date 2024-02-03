Man (30s) charged after seizure of cocaine valued at €3.1 million

Gardaí have charged a man (30s) arrested as part of an operation in Dublin and Wicklow that saw cocaine estimated to be worth €3.1 million and €350,000 in cash seized. He appeared this morning at a sitting of Bray District Court.

A second man (30s) arrested has been released from custody, with a file to be sent to the DPP.

Homes, businesses and vehicles were searched across Dublin and Wicklow by large numbers of gardaí led by drugs and serious crime units from South Dublin on Friday.

A search of a vehicle in Wicklow uncovered 44kg of cocaine valued at about €3.1 million.

Gardaí also discovered €213,000 in cash at a house in Clondalkin, leading to the arrest of the man in his 30s.

In total, €353,000 was seized during the various searches, along with jewellery, designer watches, electronic devices, laptops and smartphones.

Assistant Garda Commissioner for the Dublin Metropolitan Region Angela Willis described the seizures as “very significant” and said the operation “demonstrates our commitment to the communities in Dublin and right across the country”.