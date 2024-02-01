Dublin riots: Two men due in court over related incidents

Two men arrested in connection with incidents related to the Dublin riots in November are due in court. Photograph: The Irish Times

Two men arrested yesterday in connection with incidents related to the Dublin riots in November have been charged and are due to appear before court.

Gardaí have said they continue to investigate all aspects of the “violent disorder and public order” events of November 23rd in Dublin when the riots took place.

The two men arrested on Wednesday are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday morning at about 10.30am.

At the time of the riots in November, 34 people were arrested. The latest two arrests are the first additional arrests linked to this investigation.