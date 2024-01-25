Over 200 statements taken in ‘complex’ Parnell Square stabbing investigation

A man leaves flowers close to the scene where a serious stabbing incident took place on Parnell Square in Dublin 1 on November 23rd. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí have taken more than 200 statements in the “complex” case of a man charged with the attempted murder of two girls and a boy in a knife attack on Dublin’s Parnell Square, a court has heard.

A girl, aged five, was seriously injured in the November 23rd incident and two other children were treated and released from hospital. A crèche worker was also seriously injured.

Riad Bouchaker (50), of no fixed abode, was charged with the three counts of attempted murder on December 21st last. He was further charged with causing serious harm to a care worker, with the assault of a man at the scene and with assault causing harm to three children. He was also charged with the possession and production of a weapon, a 36cm kitchen knife.

The accused appeared on Thursday via video link before Cloverhill District Court, where Judge Alan Mitchell asked why the book of evidence was not ready.

A State solicitor replied that it was “a large file, judge, with over 200 statements” and a “large amount of exhibits and medical evidence”.

Judge Mitchell said some of the material could be served subsequently but noted that it was a “complex file”. He was told an adjournment had been agreed with the defence and the prosecution could not say whether the book of evidence would be ready by then. He put the case back for four weeks and remanded Mr Bouchaker in continuing custody.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed a trial on indictment, meaning the case is to go before the Central Criminal Court.

The stabbing incident triggered a wave of unrest in the city, which led to riots, looting and vehicles being set on fire.