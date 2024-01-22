Supreme Court rules law refusing widower’s pension to unmarried father of three is unconstitutional

The seven-judge court today quashed the refusal of the benefit and ruled the relevant provision of the social welfare legislation is invalid under the Constitution and disproportionate

The Supreme Court has unanimously upheld a significant constitutional challenge by a bereaved non-marital family over their exclusion from the widower’s contributory pension scheme.

However, a majority of the court, five of the seven judges, stopped short of ruling that the meaning of family under Article 41 of the Constitution can include both marital and non-marital families alike.

The Chief Justice, Donal O’Donnell, noted proposals to amend Article 41 are under consideration and said the forum for debate on what the Constitution should say on this is not the court.

For the court to so find would exceed the limit of permissible interpretation of the Constitution, he said.

John O’Meara was excluded from the widower’s payment because he was neither married to nor in a civil partnership with Michelle Batey, his partner of almost 20 years and the mother of his children.

The couple had planned to marry eventually but Ms Batey died in 2021 after contracting Covid-19 while she was recovering from breast cancer.

The seven-judge court today quashed the refusal of the benefit and ruled the relevant provision of the social welfare legislation is invalid under the Constitution and disproportionate.

It said it would grant a declaration Section 124 of the Social Welfare Act 2005 is unconstitutional insofar as it does not extend to Mr O’Meara as a parent of his three children.

The Chief Justice said this does not create a complete solution for the O’Mearas since it would require a legislative amendment to positively provide for benefit in their case. It is a matter for the Oireachtas to address this.

He said the final orders in the case would be made on Friday so as to allow the sides consider the matter.

The Constitution recognises the status of children regardless of the marital status of their parents, the Chief Justice said in his judgment.

The differential treatment of a family not based on marriage amounts to discrimination which cannot be objectively justified, Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe held in a separate concurring judgment.

Mr Justice Gerard Hogan also held the relevant provision is unconstitutional because of thr automatic exclusion of co-habiting couples of long-standing such as Mr O’Meara and Ms Batey. The reference to parents in Article 42 of the Constitution must mean all parents, whether married or not, he said.

The decision provides some guidance on the extent to which the constitutional protection for the family applies to families not based on marriage.

Mr O’Meara, an agricultural contractor from Nenagh and his children, represented by the Free Legal Advice Centres, took the proceedings over their exclusion from the Widow’s, Widower’s or Surviving Civil Partner’s Contributory Pension Scheme, which is not available to bereaved families where the parents were not married.

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment, Sinead Lucey of Flac said: “Flac welcomes this significant judgment which extends the principle of equality in the context of a social welfare payment, recognising that a non-marital family fulfuils the same social fucntion as a marital family and so experiences the same loss when a parent dies.”

In October 2022, the High Court’s Mr Justice Mark Heslin, having noted the special place of marriage in the Constitution, ruled the legislation underpinning the scheme was not contrary to the Constitution’s equality guarantee and said the court could not interfere with the apparent aim of that legislation to support and promote marriage.

The O’Mearas then secured a leap-frog appeal, one direct to the Supreme Court rather than to the Court of Appeal. A panel of Supreme Court judges said the appeal raised “matters of general public importance” and “may require the Court to address its past precedents relating to Article 41″.

Article 41.1 provides that the State “recognises the family as the natural, primary and fundamental unit group of Society, and as a moral institution possession inalienable and imprescriptible rights..” and “guarantees to protect the Family in its constitution and authority, as the necessary basis of social order and as indispensable to the welfare of the Nation and the State”.

Article 41.3 sets out that the State pledges “to guard with special care the institution of marriage, on which the family is founded, and to protect it against attack”.

During the appeal hearing last October, senior counsel Derek Shortall, for the family, argued the High Court was wrong to conclude this particular benefit was designed only to provide for the needs of a surviving spouse.

This particular payment “appears to be an outlier” in having the effect of excluding children, he submitted. “The blanket exclusion of this parent, these children, this family is essentially based on prejudice and stereotype,” he said.

Attorney General Rossa Fanning, opposing the appeal on behalf of the State, said the issue for determination was narrow – whether the Oireachtas was entitled, as a matter of policy choice, to provide a social welfare benefit to surviving spouses of a marriage that it does not provide to surviving cohabitees.

In the case of the widower’s pension, the sharp distinction was “entirely consistent” with the Constitution, particularly considering Article 41.3, he submitted.

While it “may well be that court cases highlight anomalies to the legislature”, his task in this appeal was to “stand over a policy choice that has been made”, he said.