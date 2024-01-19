Death of teenage tractor driver was accidental, inquest rules

Shane Hickey died in a tractor accident near his home in Edenderry, Co Offaly, in 2022

An Offaly teenager died accidentally in a tractor accident on a bog road, an inquest ruled on Friday.

Offaly Coroner’s Court heard that Shane Hickey (15), Clonmore, Edenderry, was found in a drain at Ballycastle Bog, some 5.5km from his home, on the night of May 5th, 2022.

He had gone out that evening in his grandfather’s tractor to where turf was being cut, and when he did not return his parents went to look for him.

His mother Paula’s evidence was she had a bad feeling when she saw the tractor without its engine running and its doors closed.

She asked her husband, Richard, to call a neighbour who had a digger to pull the tractor away and then she recognised her son from clothing.

When the tractor was moved off Shane, he was practically standing up against the bank of the drain. They brought Shane up out of the drain and began CPR, and though it was continued by paramedics the teenager could not be revived.

Ms Hickey said Shane had been the life and soul of the house and was loved by everyone. She couldn’t put into words the kind, wonderful person he was, and said he was a person who achieved so much in 15 years, becoming a fabulous sportsman who won numerous awards.

She said he never caused the family one minute’s trouble, and loved sports and farming.

Replying to coroner Ray Mahon, Mr Hickey said that though Shane was an experienced tractor driver, he had told him not to take the tractor and that it was low in fuel. However, he agreed that his son was knowledgeable about tractors and it would not have been a particular worry for him.

The weather on the evening was clear and visibility was good. The tractor had been correctly aligned on the forest track facing in the direction of the driver’s home. There were also matching tyre tracks going the other direction.

The speed the tractor had been travelling at could not be established, but the gear was set at four, which in low gear would allow a speed of between four and eight kilometres per hour, and in high would reach between 14 and 28 kilometres per hour.

Forensic collision investigator Garda John Walsh said that though there were marks from a tree trunk on the tractor, the reason it left the road and descended into the drain was unknown. There was no evidence of braking or skidding and it would be possible to go off the verge because of a lapse in concentration.

Dr Miriam Walsh, pathologist, concluded that death was due to chest trauma secondary to a road traffic accident.

Summing up the evidence, Mr Mahon said Shane was an experienced tractor driver, and because no defect had been found in the vehicle there could only be speculation as to whether he had a momentary lapse of concentration.

The verdict would have to be accidental death because it had to be accepted that Shane had got out of the tractor and was surveying the situation and it came down on him, putting very considerable weight on his chest.

The coroner said he recalled the many tributes paid to Shane, an exceptional young man, and a very healthy one, at the time of his death.

The tributes came from his school and sports clubs he was involved in and he had also been very involved at home in the operation of the farm and was a young man with great potential.

He said he understood the great sense of loss felt by the family and he extended his sympathy to them.

Sergeant Laura Hennessy extended sympathy on behalf of the gardaí, and Shane’s parents thanked everyone for their help, including the gardai and the emergency services.