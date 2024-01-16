Violet Anne Wynne’s partner still driving on provisional licence because of three year wait for test, court hears

Mr Mountaine was on a call to his TD wife when he was spotted by Gda Patrick Hanley holding a mobile phone.

A judge has rejected a claim made by the partner of independent Clare TD, Violet Anne Wynne, that he has yet to receive an email from the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) inviting him to sit his driving test more than three years after he applied.

At Kilrush District Court on Tuesday, Judge Alec Gabbett told provisional driver, John Mountaine – 42 in March – that “it is time you got a full licence. You can’t continue to drive on a provisional licence. There are children in this car and lots of driving going on.”

Mr Mountaine is accused of driving without insurance, driving without a licence and driving unaccompanied by a qualified driver at Wood Rd, Kilrush on May 18th, 2022.

Mr Mountaine was also before the court concerning separate driving offences which he was found guilty of last July. Judge Gabbett had adjourned sentencing to give Mr Mountaine time to obtain a full licence.

READ MORE

Solicitor for Mr Mountaine, Patrick Moylan, handed Judge Gabbett a document confirming that Mr Mountaine applied for a driving test to the NDLS on November 3rd, 2020.

Judge Gabbett said to Mr Mountaine: “I don’t believe for a minute that the NDLS hasn’t written to you since November 2020.”

In response, Mr Mountaine said: “I have no reason to lie.”

In reply, Judge Gabbett said: “Have you checked your email?”

Mr Mountaine said: “I have – I check my emails regularly for work.”

Judge Gabbett said that he wanted the issue sorted by the next court date on February 13th otherwise he will proceed to sentence Mr Mountaine for the driving offences.

Judge Gabbett said: “I am very surprised if you haven’t got that email in the last three years. It is a very convenient system.”

At the hearing of the contested case in July, Judge Gabbett said Mr Mountaine was continuing to break the law by driving unaccompanied before adjourning the case.

Judge Gabbett said last July he would convict Mr Mountaine (41) of holding a mobile phone while driving, driving unaccompanied and driving without an L plate at Lack West, Kilmihil, Co Clare.

Mr Mountaine was on a call to Deputy Wynne at Leinster House on October 21st, 2021 when he was spotted by Gda Patrick Hanley holding a mobile phone to his ear while driving.