Delay in fleeing Stardust saw people lose consciousness and increased ‘risk of death’

Delays escaping the Stardust nightclub as it was engulfed with flames and filled with noxious fumes led to people losing consciousness and their decision-making capacity, and increased their “risk of death”, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard on Friday.

Forensic pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd gave evidence on day 98 of inquests into the deaths of 48 people, aged 16 to 27, in a fire in the north Dublin ballroom in the early hours of February 14th, 1981.

He agreed that descriptions of people “lying down” and “giving up” as they tried to escape were consistent with inhalation of toxic gases.

Dr Nat Cary and Dr Ben Swift, forensic pathologists, also gave opinions on Friday regarding the causes of the deaths of eight victims – Martina Keegan (16), Mary Keegan (19), Mary Kenny (19), Margaret Kiernan (18), Sandra Lawless (18), Marie Kennedy (17), Francis Lawlor (25) and his wife Maureen Lawlor (26), bringing to 27 the number of deaths now reviewed at these inquests.

The majority have been found to have died as a result of “rapid incapacitation due to inhalation of fire fumes, and heat”. Alcohol was not a factor in any death.

Distressing details were again heard of unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate victims and of identification of badly burned victims through dental records, medical histories, jewellery and clothing fragments.

Margaret Kiernan was last seen by a friend, Anthony Preston, in the foyer as they tried to escape through the main exit. Their route was obstructed by a crush of people, and one of the double doors was closed.

Mr Preston earlier told the inquests he passed people “giving up” and lying down on the stairs. This was synonymous with decreasing oxygen levels and noxious gases, said Dr Shepherd. “Everyone will have experienced [falling oxygen levels],” he said.

“Consciousness is going to be lost... the ability to make decisions, the ability to strive to escape – all of these things will decline as the toxic gases and the lack of oxygen have their effect on the body.

“Time is crucial,” he continued. “The longer the exposure, the greater the damage, the greater the risk of unconsciousness, the greater the risk of death. So time is absolutely crucial in these situations, and any obstruction, any slowing down in the exit... to safe air is going to cause great problems for people.”

“And greater risk of death?,” asked Brenda Campbell KC, for the Kiernan family.

“Absolutely.”

Margaret Kiernan was found to have “exceptionally high levels of carbon monoxide in her blood”, with a carboxyhaemoglobin level of 50 per cent, and “died because she was in a noxious environment too long to survive”, the court heard.

Marie Kennedy was removed from outside the Stardust to Jervis Street hospital, described as being in a “very, very weak condition... she was just breathing and no more” by an ambulance worker, the court heard.

In the casualty department, she was found to be in cardiac arrest. She was intubated and ventilated on 100 per cent oxygen. “Despite efforts to resuscitate her she never responded, and we abandoned any further efforts to revive her as she was declared dead,” the registrar on duty said in a 1981 statement.

Ms Kennedy’s remains were identified in Store Street mortuary on February 15th by her father Edward. The cause of her death was inhalation of fire fumes, the court heard.

Martina Keegan was identified by her mother, the late Chrissie Keegan, by her ring bearing the initials “MK”. Mary Keegan was identified through a silver chain necklace with a series of hearts attached, bought for her in France by a neighbour, which she wore every day.

Mary Kenny was identified by her younger sister Carol through her burnt watch, two rings and a necklace. Sandra Lawless was identified by her father Paul and sister Valerie, who recognised her jewellery, including two rings, a necklace and a watch.

Francis Lawlor, who was a member of the Defence Forces, was identified by his Army dental records, while Maureen Lawlor was identified by her medical records, following an X-ray of her remains.

Family members of each of those whose causes of deaths were reviewed on Friday were present in court or watched online.

The inquests continue.