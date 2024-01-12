Brothers charged over ‘reckless’ firing of gun in Finglas

Brother Glen Ward (30) and Eric O’Driscoll (22) from Finglas were arrested earlier this week and charged on Friday before appearing at Dublin District Court. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Two brothers have been remanded in custody after gardaí charged them in connection with a firearms seizure in Dublin two years ago and the “reckless” firing of a gun.

Glen Ward (30), from Finglas, and his brother Eric O’Driscoll (22), also from Finglas, were arrested earlier this week and charged on Friday afternoon before appearing at Dublin District Court.

Mr Ward was charged with possession of an AR-15 rifle and the reckless discharge of a firearm at an address at Ratoath Drive, Finglas on or about January 1st, 2022.

Mr O’Driscoll was charged with the reckless discharge of a firearm at the same address on the same date.

READ MORE

He is also accused of possession of an AR-15, as well as an Ingram sub-machine gun and ammunition at another address at Ratoath Drive on February 10th, 2022.

Garda Dwayne O’Brien gave evidence about Mr Ward’s arrest and said the accused “made no reply” to the charges.

Garda Shane Gallagher told Judge Michele Finan that Mr O’Driscoll also “made no reply” when the charges were put to him.

Defence solicitor Niall O’Connor told Judge Finan there was no application for bail, but added that the brothers “intend to apply for bail on the next date”. However, he believed there may be a Garda objection.

The solicitor raised safety concerns, which he had already canvassed with the prosecution and gardaí, about reporting the venue and date of their next hearing. For the same reason, he requested that they be held at a specific prison and also asked that it not be identified in the media coverage.

Judge Finan remanded the two accused in custody to appear in court again next week.