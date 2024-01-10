Man (19) charged with causing girlfriend’s death in Co Donegal car crash

Conor Lynagh (19) appeared before Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday charged in connection with the fatal single vehicle incident in 2022. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A Co Donegal man has been charged with causing his girlfriend’s death in a road crash more than 18 months ago.

Conor Lynagh (19), who was driving the car, appeared before Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday in connection with the fatal single vehicle incident.

He is charged with driving a vehicle without due care and attention causing the death of Charlotte Kelly, a 17-year-old from Letterkenny, at Meenlaragh, Glen, Carrigart on May 1st, 2022.

He is also charged with driving a vehicle on a learner permit without the supervision of a qualified motorist on the same date at the same location.

Mr Lynagh, of Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan, was accompanied to court by members of his family and did not speak during the hearing.

Gardaí gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on the accused at Letterkenny Courthouse.

Sgt Gerard Dalton said the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided on trial by indictment and to send Mr Lynagh forward to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court starting on January 23rd next.

Frank Dorrian, solicitor of Mr Lynagh, asked for his client’s bail to remain on the same conditions and that two counsel be allocated to him for his trial “given the nature of the charges”. Judge Éiteáin Cunningham agreed to both requests.