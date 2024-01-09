Sections of direct provision centre in Killarney closed for fire safety work

A direct provision centre in Killarney had sections closed on Tuesday for works amid a legal dispute over fire safety.

The District Court in Killarney heard there were “very serious and grave concerns” about fire safety at the Kingscourt Harmony Inn, a former guesthouse on the Muckross Road in the Co Kerry town.

The building was currently occupied by 67 men and three staff, the court was told. It heard that Kerry County Council had served it with a fire safety notice, which the Harmony Inn was appealing.

Barrister Eliza Kelleher, acting for Harmony Inn, sought an adjournment because the operator’s fire safety expert was unavailable. Richard Liston, for Kerry County Council, said an appeal would simply act as a stay.

Judge David Waters said the court had to be “very mindful” of fire safety and if risk to life was an issue and there would have to be some hearing of the issues.

The 22-bedroom Harmony Inn Kingscourt opened as a direct provision centre at the end of November. Hundreds of locals attended public meetings to voice objections. A silent march through the town under the banner “Killarney has its fair share” took place also. However, the plans went ahead and up to 75 men were to be accommodated at the site.

Council management had also appealed to the Department of Children to postpone, saying that because of the number of refugees already in Killarney, health, education and other services were “at capacity”. Killarney and the wider area now has about 4,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Following more than three hours of negotiations, agreed terms were handed into court which must satisfy the council’s chief fire officer. These include certain works to be carried out, Ms Kelleher said, along with “non-use of certain areas of the premises” until they were done.

Judge David Waters adjourned the company’s appeal against the fire safety notice issued by the council to Listowel District Court on Friday, for hearing or for mention.

The terms include closure of the first and second floors of the building if works are not carried out by 8pm Tuesday, January 9th, including the removal of a picket fence and a gate, bins and other items at the western end of the building.

By 3pm Thursday, fire doors have to be operational and cold smoke seals have also to be fitted to fire doors; works have also to be carried out to the fire alarm system and the system certified; a locked door to the basement has to be removed and loose material cleared from the main stairwell; a part of the building will have to be slabbed with fire resistant board and works have also to be carried out to the kitchen and canteen, all to the satisfaction of the fire officers. A fire escape will also have to be installed to the first and second floor.