Woman (30s) arrested following seizure of cannabis valued at over €400,000 in Kildare charged

The woman is due to appear before Naas District Court at lunchtime on Saturday.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of €431,000 was found in a woman’s bedroom at a Co Kildare house on Friday, Naas District Court had heard.

Marian Cash (37) was arrested at her home in Clane and appeared before a special sitting of the court on Saturday afternoon charged with possessing the drug for the purpose of sale or supply.

Garda Michael Gohery said he secured a warrant to search the property following surveillance. The cannabis was in a locked closet which had to be forced open. A total of 21 kilograms was discovered.

The woman’s solicitor, David Powderly, said she had been a council tenant for over two years. He said she was “effectively a mule, storing it for further distribution”.

Applying for bail, he said €3,000 was available in cash from a family member. Sgt Dave Hanrahan objected.

Judge Zaidan granted bail and the defendant was remanded in custody until December 8th.

